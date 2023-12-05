Smuggler arrested, 1010 grams ice seized

The Excise Intelligence Bureau on Tuesday conducted an operation, apprehending a key operative and facilitator of the international drug network and seizing 1010 grams of the ice drug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Excise Intelligence Bureau on Tuesday conducted an operation, apprehending a key operative and facilitator of the international drug network and seizing 1010 grams of the ice drug.

The Excise spokesperson said that in an intelligence-based operation, the arrested suspect, Sajid, a resident of Akakhel Bara, was found with 1010 grams of ice concealed in his bag at the Hajji Camp bus stop in Peshawar.

The spokesperson mentioned that the suspect was attempting to smuggle ice and other narcotics from Islamabad, with subsequent international connections.

The suspect's passport has been confiscated, and further investigation and legal proceedings have been initiated at the Anti-Narcotics Police Station in the Peshawar region.