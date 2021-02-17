Smuggler arrested, 18 kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :City police on Wednesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from a car near Bara Qadeem Check post within limits of Badabair Police Station.

During checking of vehicles on Bara Qadeem Check post, police signaled a suspected car to stop and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from its secret compartments.

Police also arrested the smuggler identified as Kashif Khan of Qambar Khel, district Khyber.

Meanwhile, Chamkani Police arrested a drug seller, Naveed and recovered two kilogram hashish and 200 gram Ice from his possession.