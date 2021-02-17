UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smuggler Arrested, 18 Kg Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Smuggler arrested, 18 kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :City police on Wednesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from a car near Bara Qadeem Check post within limits of Badabair Police Station.

During checking of vehicles on Bara Qadeem Check post, police signaled a suspected car to stop and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from its secret compartments.

Police also arrested the smuggler identified as Kashif Khan of Qambar Khel, district Khyber.

Meanwhile, Chamkani Police arrested a drug seller, Naveed and recovered two kilogram hashish and 200 gram Ice from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Car Kashif Khan Post From

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

36 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

1 hour ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.