Smuggler arrested, cannabis seized in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : The Lachi police on Friday arrested an alleged smuggler Sena Khan resident of Bara, district Khyber from a vehicle during checking on Indus highway.

Sena Khan was trying to smuggle two kilogram cannabis in his car to southern districts, the SHO Lachi and his team arrested him near Lachi Toll Plaza.

The police arrested him and started investigation.