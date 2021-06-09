UrduPoint.com
Smuggler Arrested With 20 Packets Of Hashish

Border Military Police (BMP) Dera Ghazi Khan arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 20 packets of Hashish from his car at inter-provincial Boata check post on Wednesday

BMP DG Khan commandant Hamza Salik told APP that a car bearing number 476 and approaching from Balochistan was checked at the inter-provincial Boata check post where BMP personnel recovered 20 packets of Hashish worth Lakhs of Rupees from its secret pockets.

Inter-provincial narcotics smuggler Abdul Sattar was arrested.

SHO BMP Iqbal Khan Leghari stepped up security at the posts to check dubious elements.

Hamza Salik said that the accused was trying to smuggle Hashish from Balochistan to Muzaffargarh.

FIR has been registered and further investigations were underway.

