Smuggler arrested with 5.38kg hashish

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :During an anti-narcotics operation initiated on the instructions of DPO Kurram Abdus Samad Khan, police on Wednesday recovered 5.38 kg hashish from a passenger at a check post.

In charge, Chachri check post informed that during the inspection of passenger vehicles, 5.

38 kg hashish was recovered from the luggage of a suspected passenger, as named Abu Bakar, a resident of Chachri.

The hashish and smuggler were taken into custody and a case under the narcotics act was registered against him at Alizai police station. The accused was later handed over to the investigation team for further interrogation.