UrduPoint.com

Smuggler Arrested With 5.38kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Smuggler arrested with 5.38kg hashish

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :During an anti-narcotics operation initiated on the instructions of DPO Kurram Abdus Samad Khan, police on Wednesday recovered 5.38 kg hashish from a passenger at a check post.

In charge, Chachri check post informed that during the inspection of passenger vehicles, 5.

38 kg hashish was recovered from the luggage of a suspected passenger, as named Abu Bakar, a resident of Chachri.

The hashish and smuggler were taken into custody and a case under the narcotics act was registered against him at Alizai police station. The accused was later handed over to the investigation team for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Post From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchainâ€™s pilot project

26 minutes ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

41 minutes ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

1 hour ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s â€˜Sword of Honourâ€™ for 2nd t ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

2 hours ago
 DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.