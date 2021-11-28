UrduPoint.com

Smuggler Arrested;2.9Kg Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) ::The district police here on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.9Kg hashish from his possession, said DPO Imran Shahid.

The police team during snap checking of vehicles at Shaheed Baba Check post intercepted the accused identified as Jawad Ali who was smuggling narcotics through a passenger bus.

Police also recovered three packets of hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered at Topi police station and further investigations are underway.

