Smuggler Arrested,weapons Seized
MIANWLAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Monday foiled a smuggling bid and recovered weapons in Bangi Khel police limits.
Police said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the police team of Bangi Khel headed by ASP/SDPO Abdul Latif during checking stopped motorcyclist Baseer Khan s/o Muhabbat Khan r/o Kohat and recovered seven pistols 30 bore,a rifle 223 bore,a kalashnikov, 23 magazines, 780 cartridges and a large number of bullets.
Police arrested the accused and started investigation.