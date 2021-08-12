UrduPoint.com

Smuggler Held, Arms Seized:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an arms smuggler and recovered weapons from him.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a Satellite police team, headed by SHO Shahid Iqbal, intercepted a suspicious car and recovered a heavy quantity of illegal weapons from it.

An accused, Bilal, was also arrested. The weapons seized included 65 pistols (30 bore), three rifles (7mm, 8mm, 444 bore), one revolver (32 bore), a Kalashnikov, 30 magazines and 26,500 cartridges.

The accused was carrying the arms for supply in different districts of Punjab.

A case has been registered against the accused.

