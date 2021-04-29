Smuggler held with narcotics, non-custom-paid items from tribal area

Border Military Police (BMP) Dera Ghazi Khan arrested an alleged smuggler and recovered sizable quantity of Hashish and other business items from his vehicle at Bewata inter-provincial check post in a tribal area on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Border Military Police (BMP) Dera Ghazi Khan arrested an alleged smuggler and recovered sizable quantity of Hashish and other business items from his vehicle at Bewata inter-provincial check post in a tribal area on Thursday.

Operation was conducted by BMP SHO Iqbal Khan Leghari in line with instructions from Koh-e-Suleman political assistant Muhammad Hamza Salik to maintain strict vigil over unscrupulous elements.

About 22 packets of Hashish and business goods worth around Rs 5 million were recovered from the vehicle of accused Ahmad Ali. Hamza Salik said that the narcotics was found hidden inside the vehicle adding that the accused was trying to smuggle it from Balochistan to Punjab.

The non-custom-paid items/goods would be handed over to customs department for further action after legal proceedings, Salik said.