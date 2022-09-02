UrduPoint.com

Smuggler Possessing 2kg Hashish Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Smuggler possessing 2kg hashish arrested

KOHAT, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) ::A Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Kohat police on Friday arrested a drug smuggler for possessing 2000gm hashish on Kohat-Hangu Road here.

Police said the NET team during inspection of passenger vehicles on Kohat-Hangu Road under the headship of Sub-inspector Romanullah, off-boarded a suspected passenger and upon his body search recovered 2kg hashish from him.

The drug smuggler identified as Tazeem Ali resident of Orakzai has confessed to smuggling the hashish to other districts. He was taken into custody and shifted to police station for further interrogation. A case against him was registered at City police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

