Smuggler Possessing 6kg Hashish Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Smuggler possessing 6kg hashish arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) ::The police of Jerma area in Kohat on Friday morning recovered a big quantity of hashish from a passenger during snap checking at Muslimabad check post on Indus Highway here.

Spokesman for Kohat police said a passenger was off boarded from the coach and during search of his luggage, six kg hashish was recovered.

SHO Jerma, Javed Khan said it was a successful intelligence based operation during which 6 kg hashish was recovered from the smuggler, identified as Sajid, son of Moin, resident of Orakzai.

He said the smuggler has confessed to his involvement in inter provincial supply of narcotics.

