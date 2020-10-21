UrduPoint.com
Smuggler Possessing 75kg Hashish Arrested

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :In an intelligence-based action, SHO islam ud Din and his team of Riaz Shaheed police station, Kohat recovered 75kg hashish from a car on Indus highway and arrested the smuggler Arif Hussain.

SP Operations Tahir Iqbal said that smuggler Arif Hussain resident of Parachinar, district Kurram, was smuggling cannabis from Kurram district via Peshawar to Punjab.

A case of narcotics smuggling was registered against him at Riaz Shaheed police station.

Arrested smuggler Arif Hussain is hardcore narcotics smuggler and was wanted to police in several cases of drugs business, SP Operations added.

During current month 108-kilogram hashish, 640-gram Ice, 2635-gram heroin, and 40 liters alcohol have been seized and 18 drug dealers were arrested, SP operations Tahir Iqbal added.

