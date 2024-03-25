Open Menu

Smuggler Pretending As Student Caught With 11.2kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A drug smuggler disguising as a school student was arrested by the police near Railways Station here on Monday.

Police said, during snap checking In-charge Chowki Bannu Gate, Aftab Khan stopped a suspected youth in school uniform and recovered over 11 kg hashish from his school bag.

The arrested smuggler was identified as Amir Zia, a resident of Latumber, district Karak.

A case was registered against the arrested smuggler at Cantt police station. The Chowki In-charge said action against drug dealers will continue in the district as directed by DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan.

