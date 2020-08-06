UrduPoint.com
Smugglers Arrested Involved In Killing Snow Leopard In GB

Thu 06th August 2020

Smugglers arrested involved in killing snow leopard in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Smugglers of Snow leopards' skin have been arrested in district Nagar GB, traced through social media.

Jibran Haider divisional Forest Officer from GB told media that "our source told us that a group of smugglers are trying to sell the skin of snow leopard killed in district Nagar GB on a group of social media which has been created specifically for purchasing and selling skin of rare species".

He said that after complete information we raided and arrested two smugglers from hoper valley of district Nagar namely Muhammad Saleem and Hussain Ali and three other for killing a snow leopard and later through fair trailer sent to jail by wild Life magistrate.

Jibran said that snow leopard,a rare species were not more than 450 in Pakistan,60% were existing in Gilgit Baltistan and 40% were in KPK and AJK were in danger because of their less number and killing of local people for the safety of their cattle.

He further said that for the conservation of snow leopard department of wildlife GB have already insured the cattles of local people.

