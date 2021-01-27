UrduPoint.com
Smugglers Gang Busted; 59 Kg Churs Seized

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Smugglers gang busted; 59 kg churs seized

Police claimed to have busted a four-member inter-provincial gang of drugs smugglers and recovered 59 kg churs from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have busted a four-member inter-provincial gang of drugs smugglers and recovered 59 kg churs from their possession.

While talking in a press conference here on Wednesday, SDPO of tehsil Jitoi Rehan-ur-Rasool said that it had achieved a 'big success' following arrest of notorious gang and recovered huge chunk of drugs during on-going drive being carried out against smuggling mafia.

He said that the recovered drugs worth Rs. 7 millions was hidden in secret parts of the car and truck brought in Sher Sultan, from Balochistan.

Smugglers were identified with the Names of Muhammed Basit, Muhammed Saleem, Nusrat and Naqeebullah sent into the lock up after booked with respective sections of anti-smuggling act of Pakistan Penal Code.

He further said that the the seized drug had to be spread in different parts of district Muzaffargarh.

