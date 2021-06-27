Smugglers gang busted; 6kg hashish, 510 g heroin, 400 g ice recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) ::The police, during its crackdown against narcotics smuggling, busted a inter-district smugglers gang and recovered 400 grams of ice, 510 grams of heroin and 6 kg of hashish from the hidden compartments of their car here on Sunday.

A three member inter-district smuggler gang was arrested during a snap-checking operation.

The arrested drug-smugglers included Javed, Mohammad Khan and Sultan belong to Jarma.

A case has been registered against the detained accused in Jarma Police Station for drug trafficking.

The arrested suspects were also involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities. The important revelations were expected from the arrested accused during investigation as a large consignment of drugs have been handed over to the investigation team.