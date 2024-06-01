Smuggling attempt foiled, one arrested at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Airports Security Force (ASF) staff successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from Karachi to Doha, resulting in the arrest of a passenger on Saturday.

The incident occurred during routine operations at Karachi Airport, where ASF personnel recovered 5.7 kg of hashish hidden in containers.

According to a private news channel, the passenger, identified as Arman, was on a flight from Karachi to Doha and had skillfully concealed the hashish in the containers.

During a thorough search of the goods, ASF staff discovered the hidden drugs and successfully foiled the smuggling attempt.

Following an initial investigation, the accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities along with the recovered hashish for further legal action.