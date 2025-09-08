Open Menu

Smuggling Attempt Foiled, Three Timber Smugglers Arrested In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Smuggling attempt foiled, three timber smugglers arrested in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Police foiled a major timber smuggling bid and arrested three suspects, including the driver, after intercepting a truck loaded with illegal timber near Bedrah Interchange, Mansehra.

According to police sources, Lari Adda Police Station officials tried to stop the truck, but the driver attempted to run over the officers. The policemen narrowly escaped and chased down the vehicle, recovering 34 chir pine logs from it.

The arrested suspects were identified as Jamshed, son of Abdul Haq, Rashid, son of Maroof, and Sarfraz, son of Fazlur Rehman. A case has been registered against them under sections 324, 186, 397, and 411 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Forest Department has been informed of further legal action and penalties.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur said the operation was part of an ongoing crackdown against the timber mafia, carried out under the supervision of SP City Resham Jahangir. He added that a high-level inquiry had been launched to determine the truck’s route and investigate possible negligence or collusion by officials.

The DPO warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved, including government employees, and vowed to further intensify the crackdown on timber smuggling.

