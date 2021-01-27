Smuggling attempt of subsidized flour foiled, two held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa food Department has foiled a smuggling attempt of subsidized flour by intercepting a datson pick-up loaded with flour begs at Mamoon Khuki check-post and arrested two accused on the spot.

According to police, a datson pick-up loaded with hundreds of subsidized flour bags being smuggled to Mohmand tribal district, was intercepted at Mamoon Khunki check post. Two flour dealers were arrested and the commodity was offloaded. The accused were handed over to Daudzai police station.