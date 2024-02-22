Smuggling Attempt Thwarted
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sakhi Sarwar Police Station intercepted the smuggling of huge quantities of goods and handed them over to the customs authority after taking up the required legal actions.
Police spokesman on Wednesday stated that as many as 184 tyres, 33 Iranian bags, 118 cloth rolls, 38 canes of diesel with 140 bags stuffed with betel nut were entrusted to the customs authority.
He said that the police had arrested the driver whose identity couldn’t get disclosed but an investigation was underway
The spokes person affirmed that the crackdown will remain continued at all levels against smuggling, adding that the arrested smugglers will be dealt with iron hands.
