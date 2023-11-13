Open Menu

Smuggling Attempt Thwarted By Customs At Karachi Airport

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Smuggling attempt thwarted by Customs at Karachi Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Customs officials at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Airport Collectorate successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle goods valued at more than 5.5 million rupees.

Upon the arrival of Bilal Ghani via a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain, Customs personnel stationed at the International Arrival Lounge grew suspicious and halted Ghani at the Green Channel.

They conducted an inquiry regarding the contents of his luggage, suspecting the presence of prohibited or dutiable items.

Despite Ghani's denial of carrying any restricted items, Customs officers, unsatisfied with his response, subjected his luggage to a thorough scan.

The examination revealed a cache of smuggled items, including mobile phones, iPads, Apple watches, laptops, computer parts, perfumes, branded women's shoes, and coffee.

Consequently, the Customs officials seized the passenger's luggage and detained Bilal Ghani. The total value of the confiscated items amounted to 5.5 million rupees, with an applicable duty tax of 3.1 million rupees.

The detained passenger faces charges under the Customs Act, and ongoing investigations are in progress.

