Smuggling bid fails as drone carrying heroin crashes in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :An attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees failed as a drone, carrying heroin worth millions of rupees crashed in fields of Rasoolpura village in Halloki, Kahna Town area, here on Friday.

A spokesman said police and rangers personnel reached the drone crash site after receiving information. Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Wahid said a large-size drone was carrying six kilograms of heroin when it crashed into the fields due to some technical fault.

Police took the drone and drugs into custody. A number of locals also gathered around the drone after the crash.

Police said the drone and drugs had been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation. It will be investigated from where the drone was operated and what was its destination.

Meanwhile, Manawan police arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered three kilograms of charas from them. The accused were identified as Farooq and Suleman. Further investigation was under way.