Smuggling bid foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :An attempt to smuggle a huge consignment of illegal arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to Sialkot foiled, the accused was arrested and a huge quantity of weapons was recovered.

According to police, SHO Begowala Police Station Inspector Irshad Ahmed along with the team conducted successful operation and arrested the accused-- Imran who was illegally smuggling weapons from KPK to other districts.

Police seized 32 pistols 30bore, 3 pistols 9mm, a rifle 44 bore and 149 magazines from him.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.