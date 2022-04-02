Smuggling bid foiled, 22.6-kg hashish seized

The police foiled a smuggling bid by arresting a drug-pusher and recovered huge cache of narcotics from him

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The police foiled a smuggling bid by arresting a drug-pusher and recovered huge cache of narcotics from him.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that a Bhera police team intercepted a vehicle at Alipur Syedan near Bhera Interchange and recovered 22.6-kg hashish hidden in different parts of the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused Khalid Noor, a resident of Karachi, and registered a case.