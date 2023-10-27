Open Menu

Smuggling Bid Foiled, 2550 Litres Iranian Diesel Seized

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Smuggling bid foiled, 2550 litres Iranian diesel seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Dera police during successful operations, foiled a smuggling attempt, resulting in the seizure of 2550 litres of Iranian diesel and arrested two accused within the jurisdiction of Kirri Khasor police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, following the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police station Kirri Khasor under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran thwarted the attempt of smuggling of NCP diesel. During the checking, 1500 liters of Iranian diesel recovered from Mohammad Hasnain son of Muhammad Wali resident of Kuchlak Quetta, while 1050 liters of Iranian diesel recovered from Juma Khan son of Abdul Sattar resident of Kuchlak Quetta.

The police arrested both the accused and registered the case against them. Later, the recovered diesel was handed over to the customs authorities.

