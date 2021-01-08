Smuggling Bid Foiled, 50 Kg Hashish Seized In Peshawar
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:11 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise department Mardan Friday foiled a smuggling bid and arrested three accused after recovery of over 50 kg of hashish from their vehicle at Jahangira Road.
According to an official, the arrested accused were identified as Shehzad, Azam and Yasir, who were presented before the court which granted two-day physical remand.