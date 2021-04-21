Smuggling bid foiled, drug peddler held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Kohat police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Orakzai district to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and arrested a drug peddler with 18 kilograms hashish.

Acting on tip off, the police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Amjad Hussain established a checkpoint at Kaghazai.

They stopped a passenger van on road, during checking of vehicles, they recovered 18 kilograms hashish from Zubair.

Police registered a case under narcotics law and started further investigation.