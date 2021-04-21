UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smuggling Bid Foiled, Drug Peddler Held

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Smuggling bid foiled, drug peddler held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Kohat police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Orakzai district to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and arrested a drug peddler with 18 kilograms hashish.

Acting on tip off, the police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Amjad Hussain established a checkpoint at Kaghazai.

They stopped a passenger van on road, during checking of vehicles, they recovered 18 kilograms hashish from Zubair.

Police registered a case under narcotics law and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles Road Kohat Van From

Recent Stories

Pakistan set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe to cha ..

7 minutes ago

On the United Nations International Day for Creati ..

7 minutes ago

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

2 hours ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

2 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.