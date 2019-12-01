Smuggling bid foiled , four held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday have foiled an attempt of smuggling bid, recovered quantity of weapons, drugs and arrested four smugglers at muslimabad checkpost on Indus Highway.

District Police Officer Captain (R) Mansoor Aman said four members of the inter-district arms and ammunition smuggling network were arrested during the operation.

The weapons seized include 10 pistols, 5000 cartridges and 5550 grams of high quality hashish.

Police said weapons were recovered from secret chambers in the vehicle.

The seized drugs and weapons were being smuggled from Khyber and Dara Adamkhel to district Tank and Balochistan.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.