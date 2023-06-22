Smuggling bid foiled, goods worth Rs 300 m recovered

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Field Enforcement Unit Custom Noshki on Wednesday seized foreign goods worth more than Rs 300 million along with a ten-wheeler vehicle.

Spokesman Quetta Custom Dr. Atta Baraich said that the operation was carried out by the customs officials at a sensitive check post located near the Afghan border.

He said that as many as 3537 parcels of sugar worth crores of rupees, urea fertilizer and ten non-customs paid vehicles were apprehended.

"As many as 2570 pieces of different types of tires, precious wood, cloth, thousands of packets of cigarettes, diesel and women's foreign sandals were also recovered," he maintained.