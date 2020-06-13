UrduPoint.com
Smuggling Bid Foiled, Hashish Recovered

Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:33 PM

The City Police on Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered eight kilogram hashish from a motorcycle near Sarband areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The City Police on Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered eight kilogram hashish from a motorcycle near Sarband areas.

According to the police, a suspected motorcycle was signaled to stop near Sarband but the driver speed up the two-wheeler and tried to escape.

When police team started chasing the motorcycle, driver abandoned the bike on roadside and escaped.

During checking police recovered eight kilogram hashish, one kilogram heroin and Ice drug worth thousands of rupees that was hidden in the motorcycle. The police has registered case and started investigation.



