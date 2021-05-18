Smuggling bid foiled, mobile phones costing Rs10 million recovered

Karachi Customs on Tuesday recovered a bag containing mobile phones costing Rs10 million at the Jinnah International Airport and started search for the accused who was trying to smuggle the modern devices to other country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Customs on Tuesday recovered a bag containing mobile phones costing Rs10 million at the Jinnah International Airport and started search for the accused who was trying to smuggle the modern devices to other country.

According to spokesman of Karachi Customs, a team of customs officials after receiving information, conducted operation around the airport and found a bag of mobile phones costing Rs10 million from the wash room of an immigration area.

The unknown person left the bag inside bath room and fled the area to escape arrest.

Further investigations are underway.