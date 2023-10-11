Smuggling bid foiled, NCP items recovered

The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 3.5 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Mughalkot Police station

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 3.5 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Mughalkot Police station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team of Mughalkot Police station led by SDPO Drazanda Circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Rehmatullah Khan inspected several vehicles.

During checking, the police recovered NCP items including 99 sacks of Irani shopper, 39 sacks of dry milk, 32 sacks of clothes, 112 cartons of cups, 30 cartons of thermos, 20 bundles of cloth (parachute).

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 3.5 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.