Smuggling Bid Foiled, NCP Items Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Smuggling bid foiled, NCP items recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 1 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Gomal University Police station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team from Gomal University Police Station led by SDPO Parova Circle Alamgir Khan along with SHO Kazim Hussain inspected several vehicles.

During the checking of vehicle LET-7855, the police recovered a substantial quantity of NCP items from the vehicle. The recovered NCP items were 10 bundles of clothes (parachute), and the estimated worth of the recovered clothes was around Rs 1 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

