Smuggling Bid Foiled, NCP Items Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Saddar Police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Saddar Police station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team from Saddar Police Station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khabab Wali Baloch and In-charge Tariq Shaheed Check Post ASi Muhammad Ehsan inspected several vehicles.

During the checking of vehicle E-9875 the police recovered a substantial quantity of NCP items from the vehicle. The recovered NCP items were 45 bags of Iranian shoppers and the estimated worth of the recovered items was around Rs 0.2 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

