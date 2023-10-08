Smuggling bid foiled, NCP items worth over Rs 23.6 mln recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 23.6 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Daraban police stations.

According to the Police spokesman, a police team of Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Atta Ullah Khan inspected several vehicles.

During checking, the police recovered NCP items including 15 rolls of cloth, 33 tyres of different sizes, 20 sacks of plastic bags, 70 sacks of China Salt, eight Iranian blankets, eight blankets with bed-sheets, six rolls of plastic pipe, 12 sacks of Iranian sandal, three sacks of dry milk, five cartons of cosmetic items, one sack of tea and two cartons of veterinary medicines.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 23.6 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.