Smuggling bid foiled, one arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Excise department Hazara Region in its intelligence based action on Tuesday has recovered three kilograms of charas from a suspected car.

A private news channel reported that on a tip off, a team of Excise department Hazara Region stopped a suspected car at its check post and recovered three kilograms of heroin which was smuggled from Bara to Abbottabad and then to Punjab. The car driver was arrested and case of the incident was registered against him.