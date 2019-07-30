UrduPoint.com
Smuggling Bid Foiled, Smuggler Arrested In Peshawar

Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :City police on Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering a heavy quantity of contraband from a car near Arbab Tapoona, Matani a suburban area of provincial metropolis.

Police also arrested the smuggler on the spot.

The recovery was made by police during search of a suspected vehicle that was used by the arrested smuggler for transporting narcotics to Punjab.

Police recovered eight Kg of hashish, two Kg heroin and one Kg opium that was hidden in secret compartments of the car.

The arrested smuggler was identified as Hameed Khan of Darra Adam Khel. Police has registered case and investigations are underway.

