Smuggling Bid Of Subsidized Flour Foiled ,two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

Smuggling bid of subsidized flour foiled ,two arrested

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department on Wednesday arrested two persons red-handed involved in smuggling of subsidized flour and selling a at higher price of Rs.1250 by changing official label

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department on Wednesday arrested two persons red-handed involved in smuggling of subsidized flour and selling a at higher price of Rs.1250 by changing official label.

Rationing Controller , Aftab Omar said that a team of food department led by Assistant Food Controller, Wajid Ali , Food Inspector Mohsin Nisar , Bilal Afridi along with local police in an operation on Charsadda road stopped a pickup truck and seized subsidized flour that was filled in the sacks of private flour mill .After changing the sacks , flour was being sold at Rs.1250 against the official rate in Sabqadar area.

Rationing Controller, Aftab Omar said that under the government policy every district was getting subsidized quota of flour, adding people of Peshawar could be not deprived from their subsidized quota.

The officials of the food department have registered cases against the two arrested person and sent them to lockup in Fakirabad Police Station.

He said that inspectors of the food department were taking action against the profiteers on daily basis which was yielding good results.

He said that supply of flour to deserving citizen at subsidized rate would be ensured and stern action was being taken against those involved in cheating practices and profiteering.

