Smuggling foiled, 200 bags wheat seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :A bid to smuggle 200 bags of wheat to other districts was foiled by Food department here on Friday.

A spokesman of food department said that Inspector Food Grain Nazeer Ahmad conducted raid near Chak No.

24-JB Lahorian and seized 200 bags of wheat loaded on tractor trolley.

The team arrested tractor driver Abdul Lateef who confessed that he was smuggling these bags to other districts from Faisalabad.

The food inspector shifted the wheat bags to wheat procurement center, while the accused and his vehicle were handed over to Sahianwala police who started investigation after registering a case.