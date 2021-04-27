Smuggling of 5267 ton wheat foiled in Bahawalpur Division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presided over a meeting held to review the progress of price control and crackdown against hoarding and artificial inflation in the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :

The high-level video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shahzad and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that this month action was taken to stop the smuggling of 5267 tons of wheat.

The worth of wheat was estimated to be up to the tune of Rs 332.8 million. The meeting was also told that 239-ton sugar and 590-ton rice was recovered from godowns where these items were hoarded for the purpose of artificial shortage and inflation. As many as 75 cases were registered in the division and 85 trucks were taken into possession which were being used to illegally move essential commodities.

Commissioner said that strict action must be taken against people involved in hoarding and overpricing and the crackdown must continue.