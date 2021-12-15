Smuggling of drugs hidden in tyres of trucks, trailers exposed

Shah Latif Police Wednesday exposed smuggling of the drugs hiding them in tyres of trucks and trailers and arrested a member of inter-provincial drug racket

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Shah Latif Police Wednesday exposed smuggling of the drugs hiding them in tyres of trucks and trailers and arrested a member of inter-provincial drug racket.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the action was taken on a tip-off near Kohi Goth, Malir. About 58 kg fine quality hashish was recovered during the action.

Arrested accused Khuda Bakhsh revealed that drugs were being supplied from Quetta Balochistan by hiding them in truck tires.

The accused further told that the drugs were initially kept in Ayub Goth and then supplied to other areas of the city. Raids were being carried out to arrest other members of the gang.

The mobile phone of the arrested accused was also taken into custody and data of the persons coming in contact was also being checked. Further investigations were underway.