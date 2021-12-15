UrduPoint.com

Smuggling Of Drugs Hidden In Tyres Of Trucks, Trailers Exposed

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:05 PM

Smuggling of drugs hidden in tyres of trucks, trailers exposed

Shah Latif Police Wednesday exposed smuggling of the drugs hiding them in tyres of trucks and trailers and arrested a member of inter-provincial drug racket

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Shah Latif Police Wednesday exposed smuggling of the drugs hiding them in tyres of trucks and trailers and arrested a member of inter-provincial drug racket.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the action was taken on a tip-off near Kohi Goth, Malir. About 58 kg fine quality hashish was recovered during the action.

Arrested accused Khuda Bakhsh revealed that drugs were being supplied from Quetta Balochistan by hiding them in truck tires.

The accused further told that the drugs were initially kept in Ayub Goth and then supplied to other areas of the city. Raids were being carried out to arrest other members of the gang.

The mobile phone of the arrested accused was also taken into custody and data of the persons coming in contact was also being checked. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Quetta Police Mobile Drugs Fine Malir From

Recent Stories

Youth shot injured in polio campaign

Youth shot injured in polio campaign

25 seconds ago
 Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' acros ..

Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' across country

27 seconds ago
 35 violators fined for polluting environment

35 violators fined for polluting environment

29 seconds ago
 Blinken Announces Deal to Speed Up Malaysia's Tran ..

Blinken Announces Deal to Speed Up Malaysia's Transition to Clean Energy During ..

30 seconds ago
 Hindu yatrees leaves for India

Hindu yatrees leaves for India

36 seconds ago
 PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national ..

PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national uplift: Amjad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.