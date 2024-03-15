Smuggling of foreign cigarettes, betel nut thwarted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Sakhi Sarwar Police Station claimed to have thwarted the smuggling of foreign-branded cigarettes and betel nuts into the country through the border.

A total of 53 cartons stuffed with cigarettes with 145 bags carrying betel nuts were handed over to the custom authority after completing the legal procedure, it was said.

In charge, checkpost Sakhi Sarwar Police Station, Fiaz Ahmad vowed not to exceed concession to smugglers for unleashing criminal activities.