Open Menu

Smuggling Of Foreign Cigarettes, Betel Nut Thwarted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Smuggling of foreign cigarettes, betel nut thwarted

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Sakhi Sarwar Police Station claimed to have thwarted the smuggling of foreign-branded cigarettes and betel nuts into the country through the border.

A total of 53 cartons stuffed with cigarettes with 145 bags carrying betel nuts were handed over to the custom authority after completing the legal procedure, it was said.

In charge, checkpost Sakhi Sarwar Police Station, Fiaz Ahmad vowed not to exceed concession to smugglers for unleashing criminal activities.

Related Topics

Police Station Border Criminals

Recent Stories

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

12 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

12 hours ago
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

13 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

13 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

13 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

13 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

13 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan