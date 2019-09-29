Smuggling of illicit arms most serious crime

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Display of arms, whether licensed or illicit, is violation of law. Legal action will be taken against those who share pictures with arms on the social media, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana said while addressing a meeting held here.

The City Police Officer said that arms are the root cause of crimes and violation of law in the society and murder, robbery and other heinous crime will not occur if we manage to control illicit arms. He said that, Rawalpindi would be "arms free" city and we will take all the possible steps for the purpose.

The CPO pointed that smuggling of illicit arms is most serious crime adding that Illegal arms are used for land grabbing and it also facilitates the land grabbers and the smugglers.