Smuggling of Iranian diesel, tyres foiled, 3800 litres diesel recovered

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Smuggling of Iranian diesel, and 11 tyres recovered on Sunday. Incharge Sakhi Sarwar check post SI Farhad Ahmad foiled the smuggling of 11 non-customs-paid tyres Iranian diesel from Balochistan to Punjab.

The seized items were handed over to customs department officials after a legal process.

The in-charge check post said that the elements involved in the smuggling of non-customs-paid goods would be dealt with with iron hands.

APP/hus-sak