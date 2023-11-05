Open Menu

Smuggling Of Iranian Diesel, Tyres Foiled, 3800 Litres Diesel Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Smuggling of Iranian diesel, and 11 tyres recovered on Sunday. Incharge Sakhi Sarwar check post SI Farhad Ahmad foiled the smuggling of 11 non-customs-paid tyres Iranian diesel from Balochistan to Punjab.

The seized items were handed over to customs department officials after a legal process.

The in-charge check post said that the elements involved in the smuggling of non-customs-paid goods would be dealt with with iron hands.

APP/hus-sak

