Smuggling of Iranian fuel foiled in DG Khan

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The local commissioner claimed to have caught containers carrying bulk quantities of Iranian fuel after erecting a picket at the inter-provincial highway, Quetta Road.

According to an official release, Dr. Nasir Bashir moved to the checkpoints along with his team to check vehicles crossing the road. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Hussain also reached on the spot.

The official team searched out vehicles and checked drivers' licenses for many hours while staying at the place.

It caught vehicles filled with Iranian oil crossing check posts at Bawata, Rakhi Gauj, and Sakhi Sarwar.

The mobile phones of the drivers and the staff that proved to be involved in smuggling were taken into custody on the spot.

It was, however, not ascertained how many trucks loaded with illegal transportation were taken into custody.

SHOs of Punjab Police and BMP were also called up on the spot, it was said. Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman and other officers rushed to the spot as the Commissioner and RPO started checking heavy vehicles moving out of the checkposts.

Dr Nasir Bashir said all-out measures would continue to be taken against the fuel smugglers at the direction of the CM Punjab.

He said the illegal transportation of smuggled goods, particularly fuel, was detrimental to the economy.