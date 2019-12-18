UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smuggling Of Oil Foiled, Seized 46250 Liters Of Irani Diesel, Betel Nuts In Lasbela

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:15 PM

Smuggling of oil foiled, seized 46250 liters of Irani diesel, betel nuts in Lasbela

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled a bid of oil smuggling and seized 46,250 liters of Irani Diesel and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) Highway near Windar area of Lasbela district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled a bid of oil smuggling and seized 46,250 liters of Irani Diesel and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) Highway near Windar area of Lasbela district on Wednesday.

According to spokesman of PCG, on the special instructions of Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards, the PCG personnel intensified checking at their check posts to curb the menace of drug smuggling from the areas.

The PCG personnel seized Iranian diesel about 46250 liters from 5 vehicles during checking at Check Post of Naka Khari, besides contraband items including betel nuts 2980 kgs, 560 packets of Indian Gutka, 385 packets of Naswar and 33 tyres of vehicles were recovered from different lorries at same check posts.

These Irani Diesel and contraband items are estimated with cost, Rs 33.28 million in markets.

The spokesman said one Nigerian was also arrested for crossing border at Turbat without traveling legal valid documents under foreign act in Gwadar and he would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after completion of initial inquiry.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Oil Vehicles Gwadar Turbat Same Lasbela Kyrgystani Som Federal Investigation Agency Border Market Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

45 minutes ago

US Joint Chiefs Chair, Russian Counterpart Talk St ..

19 seconds ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

1 hour ago

Arabic language lessons launched on Madrasa platfo ..

1 hour ago

Empower sets clear vision to keep up with urban gr ..

1 hour ago

Khursheed Shah released from NAB detention

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.