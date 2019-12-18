Smuggling of oil foiled, seized 46250 liters of Irani diesel, betel nuts in Lasbela

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled a bid of oil smuggling and seized 46,250 liters of Irani Diesel and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) Highway near Windar area of Lasbela district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled a bid of oil smuggling and seized 46,250 liters of Irani Diesel and contraband items at Naka Khari Check Post on Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) Highway near Windar area of Lasbela district on Wednesday.

According to spokesman of PCG, on the special instructions of Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards, the PCG personnel intensified checking at their check posts to curb the menace of drug smuggling from the areas.

The PCG personnel seized Iranian diesel about 46250 liters from 5 vehicles during checking at Check Post of Naka Khari, besides contraband items including betel nuts 2980 kgs, 560 packets of Indian Gutka, 385 packets of Naswar and 33 tyres of vehicles were recovered from different lorries at same check posts.

These Irani Diesel and contraband items are estimated with cost, Rs 33.28 million in markets.

The spokesman said one Nigerian was also arrested for crossing border at Turbat without traveling legal valid documents under foreign act in Gwadar and he would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after completion of initial inquiry.

Further investigation was underway.