Open Menu

Smuggling & Terrorism To Be Wiped Out With Nation's Support: Caretaker Minister For Interior Sarfraz Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Smuggling & terrorism to be wiped out with nation's support: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday vowed to wipe out the menaces of smuggling and terrorism from Pakistan with the full support of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday vowed to wipe out the menaces of smuggling and terrorism from Pakistan with the full support of the nation.

The caretaker government was fully determined to eliminate smuggling of any food items and Dollars from the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Smuggling of essential items and dollars were criminal activities which must be stopped at any cost, he added.

About the May 9 mayhem, he said a deep conspiracy was hatched against the security institutions. However, now the law enforcement agencies were fully vigilant to cease any type of violence and hate speech against them.

As regards the cipher issue, he said investigations were underway. The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had arrested some people to further probe the matter.

Sarfraz Bugti said they had zero-tolerance against violent material, and hate speech against the state institutions. No one would be allowed to create violence anywhere in the country, he added.

To a question, he said it had been decided in the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) that the general elections would be held after accomplishing the task of census and delimitation. The delimitation process would take some three to four months, he said adding that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would announce the date for next polls.

The caretaker government would provide all necessary assistance to the ECP to hold free and fair elections, he said.

To a question about the unsuccessful operation against the criminals of Kacha area, he said there was a need to purge the police force of politics so that it could perform its mandated job.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Job May Criminals TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge as rally fades

Stock markets diverge as rally fades

3 minutes ago
 NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultatio ..

NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultation on energy efficiency

3 minutes ago
 PAMRA bans broadcast & re-broadcast of drama seria ..

PAMRA bans broadcast & re-broadcast of drama serial 'Hadsa' drama

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches online portal to provi ..

Dubai Municipality launches online portal to provide easy access to land, proper ..

15 minutes ago
 5-patients' sight improved by successful corneal t ..

5-patients' sight improved by successful corneal transplantation in HEHQ

10 minutes ago
 BTTN hosts award ceremony for position holders

BTTN hosts award ceremony for position holders

10 minutes ago
Experts call for immediate action to ban nicotine ..

Experts call for immediate action to ban nicotine addictive products for youth

10 minutes ago
 Dacoit involved in robbery, violence against femal ..

Dacoit involved in robbery, violence against female teacher held

15 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad directs crackdown on beggars, price h ..

DC Islamabad directs crackdown on beggars, price hikes, encroachments, illegal L ..

15 minutes ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

15 minutes ago
 NAB playing key role in eliminating corruption; Ir ..

NAB playing key role in eliminating corruption; Irfan Baig

15 minutes ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan