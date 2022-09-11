UrduPoint.com

Smurfs Bag LACAS Futsal C'ship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Smurfs team clinched the Lahore College of Arts and Sciences (LACAS) Futsal Championship 2022 Under16 (Boys) at LACAS DHA Campus on Sunday.

The runner up team was outlaws. A total of 16 football teams from Islamabad and Rawalpindi football clubs participated in the championship.

As many as four teams featured in under 12 championship.

In Under 12 Championship Model Town Fc stood first while Smurfs were the runner up.

Addressing at the closing ceremony, Headmistress LACAS DHA campus, Sadia M. Mughal said this day at LACAS DHA Campus shows the commitment this school hold for sports.

"Besides health and activity benefits, sports can benefit us in every walk of life.It teaches us about teamwork, how to get along with others, how to work together to achieve a common goal. Sports is also about trust and responsibility and how to deal with success and failure," she said.

