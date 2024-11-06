Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers’ Association’s (SMUTA) new cabinet for year 2024-25 elected unopposed on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University Teachers’ Association’s (SMUTA) new cabinet for year 2024-25 elected unopposed on Wednesday.

The SMUTA had announced its annual elections for the tenure of 2024-2025, and the faculty showed confidence in the nominated candidates, then the Election Commissioner announced six member cabinet of the SMUTA successful.

Asif Hussain Samo was elected president, Quratulain Nazeer Ahmed, vice president, Wafa Mansoor Buriro, general secretary, Syed Azeem Inam, joint secretary, Innayatullah Magsi, finance secretary and Syeda Wajiha Naim press secretary.

After the announcement of the result the elected president Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor, has said that it was a matter of honor to be elected unopposed.