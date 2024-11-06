SMUTA's New Cabinet Elected Unopposed
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers’ Association’s (SMUTA) new cabinet for year 2024-25 elected unopposed on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University Teachers’ Association’s (SMUTA) new cabinet for year 2024-25 elected unopposed on Wednesday.
The SMUTA had announced its annual elections for the tenure of 2024-2025, and the faculty showed confidence in the nominated candidates, then the Election Commissioner announced six member cabinet of the SMUTA successful.
Asif Hussain Samo was elected president, Quratulain Nazeer Ahmed, vice president, Wafa Mansoor Buriro, general secretary, Syed Azeem Inam, joint secretary, Innayatullah Magsi, finance secretary and Syeda Wajiha Naim press secretary.
After the announcement of the result the elected president Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor, has said that it was a matter of honor to be elected unopposed.
Recent Stories
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS
PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.
IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee11 minutes ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use11 minutes ago
-
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody3 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined11 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony11 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony11 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS6 minutes ago
-
PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.34 minutes ago
-
IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 defaulters6 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit34 minutes ago