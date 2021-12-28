SMVE inspects public transport fares on Galyat,Thandyani routes

Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner (SMVE) Abbottabad Anwar Khan Tuesday checked the fares and the condition of public transport running on Galyat, Thandiani and other local routes

During the inspection of route permits and self-imposed fares, the SMVE also imposed fines and issued warnings to the drivers and owners of public transport.

The district administration of Abbottabad has issued instructions to the concerned officers regarding the increase in fares, implementation of basic vaccinations and vehicle condition.

District administration also requested masses to highlight their grievances and valuable feedback for the resolution of their problems.

Earlier, during last week district administration with the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), public transport unions and other stakeholders fixed new fare lists for the urban routes of Abbottabad city in a meeting chaired by the DC Abbottabad Capt.

(R) Nadeem Nasir.

The fares were increased 5 to 8 rupees per route where from Abbottabad to Salhad and Abbottabad to Upper and Lower Malikpura the fare was increased from 10 to 15 rupees, from Abbottabad to Banda Amlook and Tobathar 15 to 22 rupees, from Abbottabad to Nawanshahr, Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), PMA main gate, Khuta Qabar and Nawanshahr Bani to AMC via Bilal Town from 15 rupees to 23.

Similarly, from Kakul village to Abbottabad downward, Abbottabad city to Dhamtoor and from Abbottabad to Mirpur the fare was increased from 25 to 30 rupees while from Abbottabad city to Kakul village upward and Harnoi the fare of urban transport has been increased from 25 rupees to 33 rupees.